Colombia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has seen a marked improvement in the first quarter of 2024, as per the latest data update on 15 May 2024. The GDP growth rate for Q1 2024 has reached 0.7%, showcasing a significant rise from the previous quarter’s figure of 0.3% in Q4 2023.This positive trajectory indicates a year-over-year comparison where the current period’s performance (Q1 2024) is contrasted with the same period in the previous year. The earlier indicator, which held a steady 0.3% growth rate in the final quarter of 2023, highlights a strengthening Colombian economy stepping into the new year.Continued growth in GDP is a promising sign for Colombia, suggesting improvements in economic activities and potentially better policy outcomes. Analysts are keenly watching how this trend unfolds over the coming quarters. The improved rate, despite global economic uncertainties, bodes well for the nation’s economic stability and future prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com