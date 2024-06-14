In a remarkable turnaround, Colombia’s industrial production has surged to 4.1% in April 2024, a significant rebound from the concerning -11.1% noted in March 2024. This data, updated as of June 14, 2024, marks a dramatic shift in the country’s manufacturing and industrial sectors.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, meaning the figures reflect changes relative to the same months in the previous year. The leap from a -11.1% decline to a positive 4.1% growth not only highlights resiliency but also suggests effective interventions and a recovering economy.Analysts will be closely monitoring subsequent months to see if this positive trajectory continues, indicative of strengthened economic policies and increased industrial activities in Colombia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com