In a troubling development for Colombia’s economy, retail sales have sharply declined in March 2024, registering a year-over-year decrease of -5.6%. This significant drop follows a previous year-over-year decline of -1.8% in February 2024, indicating a worsening trend in the retail sector.The updated data, released on May 14, 2024, underscores the deepening challenges faced by retailers in Colombia. The March decrease is a stark contrast to the figures from February of the same year, highlighting a substantial fall in consumer spending.This downward trend in retail sales might signal broader economic issues, calling for close analysis and potential intervention to stabilize consumer confidence and spending in the months ahead. Further examination and policy measures may be required to bolster the retail economy and prevent further declines.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com