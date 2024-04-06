In a recent update on Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), it was reported that the country’s CPI for March 2024 reached 0.7%, a decrease from the previous month’s 1.09% in February 2024. The data was updated on April 5, 2024, showing a month-over-month comparison. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation levels and is closely monitored by policymakers and analysts to gauge the country’s economic performance. The decrease in CPI indicates a potential slowdown in price increases for goods and services in Colombia, which could have various implications for the economy and consumers in the coming months. Analysts will continue to watch the CPI closely to assess the impact on the overall economic situation in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com