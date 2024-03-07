In a recent update on Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), data released on March 7, 2024, showed a significant reduction in the inflation rate for the month of February. The current indicator stood at 7.74%, marking a decrease from the previous month’s figure of 8.35% in January 2024. The comparison period is year-over-year, meaning the CPI for February 2024 was measured against the same month a year ago.This decrease in the CPI can have various implications for the Colombian economy, affecting interest rates, consumer spending, and overall economic stability. A lower inflation rate may indicate a slowing of price increases for goods and services, potentially providing relief to consumers. Analysts will be closely monitoring future CPI reports to assess the trend and its impact on the country’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com