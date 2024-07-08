According to recent data released on July 8, 2024, Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a modest increase, reaching 7.18% in June 2024 from the 7.16% recorded in May 2024. This index signifies the annual change in the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services aimed at measuring inflation.The change in CPI reflects the economic pressure faced by Colombian consumers, with the June figure being slightly higher compared to the same period last year. The previous month’s index also saw a similar annual comparison, indicating the struggle the nation faces in stabilizing inflation rates.Economic analysts are closely monitoring these trends as they have significant implications for monetary policy and cost of living adjustments. While the increase may seem minor, it underscores persistent inflationary challenges within the country. The government and financial institutions may need to re-assess their strategies to better control inflation and support economic stability moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com