Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February 2024 has been released, showing a significant increase compared to the previous month. The CPI for February reached 1.09%, up from 0.92% in January 2024. The month-over-month comparison indicates a notable rise in consumer prices within the Colombian economy.The latest data, updated on March 7, 2024, highlights the ongoing changes in the country’s inflation rate, impacting consumer purchasing power and the overall economic landscape. This increase in CPI suggests potential shifts in interest rates and monetary policies by the Central Bank of Colombia to manage inflation and support economic stability in the coming months. The rise in CPI reflects the evolving economic conditions in Colombia and underscores the importance of monitoring price dynamics for future financial decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com