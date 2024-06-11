Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight decline in May 2024, reflecting a moderation in inflationary pressures. The CPI halted at 0.43%, down from 0.59% in April 2024. This month-over-month comparison highlights a progressive easing in price increases within the Colombian economy.The updated data, released on June 11, 2024, indicates a trend of decelerating inflation, providing some respite for consumers and policymakers alike. The previous month saw a 0.59% rise, which itself was a step down from earlier spikes, suggesting the measures to curb inflation may be starting to yield desirable results.Economists and market analysts will closely monitor these developments, as a sustained reduction in CPI could influence future monetary policy decisions, potentially impacting interest rates and economic growth strategies in Colombia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com