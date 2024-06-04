Colombia’s export landscape has witnessed a significant turnaround, leaping from a March decline to remarkable growth in April 2024, according to newly updated data released on June 4, 2024. The South American nation saw its exports surging by 17.90% in April 2024, a stark contrast to the -14.20% drop recorded in March.This rebounding of export levels signals a promising shift in Colombia’s economic trajectory. The March figure marked a disheartening year-over-year comparison, reflecting a troubling period for Colombian exporters. However, the positive development in April indicates renewed vitality and potential stability moving forward.The year-over-year comparison provides context to these figures, illustrating the remarkable shift within a single month. This notable improvement highlights efforts to enhance trade volumes and the resilience of Colombia’s export sectors amidst previous challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com