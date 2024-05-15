On May 15, 2024, new data revealed a slight uptick in Colombia’s GDP growth for the first quarter of the year. The Gross Domestic Product expanded by 1.1% in Q1 2024, marking a modest increase from the 1.0% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.This quarter-over-quarter comparison indicates a continued, albeit slow, momentum in economic activity as Colombia navigates post-pandemic recovery and various global economic challenges. The previous quarter’s data, which also showed a 1.0% growth, was registered in the fourth quarter of 2023, serving as a baseline for evaluating the recent performance.Economic analysts are observing these incremental changes closely, as they potentially signal the beginnings of a steady upward trajectory for Colombia’s economy. While the growth rate remains modest, consistent positive adjustments can build investor confidence and potentially cascade into more significant economic improvements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com