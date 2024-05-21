Colombia’s import figures saw a significant deterioration in May 2024, plummeting to -18.80% year-over-year, as per the latest data updates. This stark drop indicates a substantial deepening of the country’s economic challenges.Previously, in February 2024, the import indicator had settled at -4.70%, already reflecting a negative trend when compared to the same period in the previous year. The most recent data update underscores a worsening scenario for Colombia’s international trade and economic health.The dramatic decline from -4.70% to -18.80% highlights potential underlying issues in consumer demand, currency valuation, and possibly broader geopolitical or domestic economic factors. This significant reduction in import activity might prompt policymakers to revisit strategies aimed at stabilizing the economy and boosting international trade.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com