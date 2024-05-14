Colombia’s industrial sector faced a significant downturn in March 2024, with industrial production plunging by a notable -11.1% year-over-year, according to data updated on May 14, 2024. This follows a challenging February, which already saw a decline of -2.2% compared to the same month in the previous year.The sharp decline in March underscores escalating challenges within the Colombian industrial landscape, as the sector struggles with an array of economic pressures. The drop from February’s figures suggests an acceleration in the downturn, raising concerns among industry analysts and policymakers.The recent data highlights the immediate need for targeted interventions to revitalize industrial production, ensuring long-term stability and growth in Colombia’s economy. More detailed analyses are expected to shed light on the underlying factors contributing to this downturn, offering insights into potential recovery strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com