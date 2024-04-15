Colombia’s industrial production showed signs of improvement in February 2024, according to recent data released on April 15, 2024. The industrial production indicator stopped at -2.2%, an improvement from the previous month’s figure of -4.3%. This change represents a year-over-year comparison, indicating a positive shift in the country’s industrial sector compared to the same month last year.The uptick in industrial production could be a positive sign for Colombia’s economy, potentially signaling a rebound in manufacturing and production activities. Despite global economic challenges, this improvement in industrial output could contribute to overall economic growth in Colombia. Analysts will be closely monitoring future industrial production data to assess the sustainability of this positive trend and its potential impact on the country’s economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com