In January 2024, Colombia’s industrial production data showed a significant improvement compared to the previous month. The industrial production indicator had previously dropped by 6.8% in December 2023 but in January 2024, it decreased by a smaller margin of 4.3%. Despite the decline, the latest figures indicate a positive trajectory for the country’s industrial sector.This change in industrial production was updated on March 15, 2024, with the comparison being made on a Year-over-Year basis. The Year-over-Year comparison helps give context to the month-to-month changes, showing whether the current performance is better or worse compared to the same month in the previous year. While the industrial production in Colombia still faced a decline, the improvement from the previous month is a positive sign for the country’s economy. Investors and policymakers will be closely monitoring further developments to gauge the overall health of Colombia’s industrial sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com