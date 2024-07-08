Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a notable decrease in June 2024, easing to 0.32% from the 0.43% registered in May 2024. This downward shift marks a positive development in the country’s efforts to manage inflation. The newly updated data, released on 08 July 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, illustrating the trend on a short-term basis.The previous month’s CPI had reached 0.43% in May 2024, signaling a relatively higher inflation rate. The current decrease to 0.32% suggests that inflationary pressures are beginning to moderate, which could potentially signal a more stable economic environment.Analysts will be closely monitoring whether this trend continues in the upcoming months, as it could have broader implications for monetary policy and economic stability in Colombia. The reduction in the CPI is a welcome sign for consumers and businesses alike, indicating a potential easing of cost pressures in the near future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com