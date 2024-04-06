Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 has been released, showing a decrease to 7.36% Year-over-Year. This marks a slight improvement from the previous month when the indicator was at 7.74% in February 2024. The data was updated on April 5, 2024, indicating a slower rate of inflation in the country.The CPI is an important indicator of inflation and price levels within an economy. A decrease in the CPI suggests that prices are rising at a slower pace compared to the previous year. This can have implications for monetary policy and consumer purchasing power in Colombia. Economists and policymakers will closely monitor these numbers to assess the overall economic health of the country and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com