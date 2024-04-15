In a recent report on Colombia’s retail sector, it was revealed that the country experienced a significant improvement in retail sales in February 2024 compared to the previous month. According to the data updated on 15th April 2024, the previous indicator for January 2024 showed a decrease of -3.9%, but in February 2024, the current indicator improved to -1.8%, indicating a positive trend in consumer spending.This improvement in retail sales is especially promising considering the year-over-year comparison, where the current month’s performance is compared to the same month a year ago. Despite the ongoing challenges in the global economy, Colombia’s retail sector is showing resilience and adaptability in the face of changing market conditions. With this positive momentum, experts are hopeful that the country’s retail industry will continue to rebound and drive economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com