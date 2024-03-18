Colombia’s trade balance showed a significant decrease in January 2024, with the indicator dropping to -0.96 billion USD from the previous month’s -0.546 billion USD. The latest data update on 18 March 2024 revealed this decline in the trade balance. These figures indicate a widening trade deficit for Colombia, reflecting a scenario where the country is importing more goods and services compared to its exports. The trade balance is a crucial economic indicator that can impact a country’s currency value, inflation rates, and overall economic health. Analysts will be closely monitoring Colombia’s trade balance in the coming months to assess its impact on the country’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com