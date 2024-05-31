Colombia’s labor market shows promising signs of recovery as the unemployment rate dropped to 10.6% in April 2024, down from the previous month’s rate of 11.3%, according to the latest data updated on May 31, 2024.This positive change signifies substantial progress for the country, considering it reduces the unemployment rate by a notable 0.7 percentage points within a single month. The improvement is expected to boost consumer confidence and could potentially have positive ripple effects on the Colombian economy.As Colombia continues to recover and navigate through various economic challenges, this decrease in unemployment is a welcome development for both job seekers and employers. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to determine if this downtrend holds steady in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com