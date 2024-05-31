In a welcome development for Colombia’s economy, the urban unemployment rate fell to 10.3% in April 2024, marking a notable decrease from March’s rate of 10.8%, according to the latest data updated on May 31, 2024. This reduction comes as a positive sign for the nation’s labor market and reflects an ongoing recovery in urban employment.The updated figures indicate that efforts to improve job opportunities in municipal areas are starting to bear fruit. Economists attribute this decline to several factors, including increased investments in infrastructure projects and a boost in the services sector, which have together absorbed a portion of the urban workforce that had been unemployed.As Colombia continues to implement policies aimed at economic revitalization, the decrease in urban unemployment is an encouraging indicator of progress. Experts remain cautiously optimistic that this trend will persist, potentially leading to further improvements in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com