In a surprising turn of events, Colombia's urban unemployment rate has maintained its status quo at 10.3% for the second consecutive month. The data, updated on 28 June 2024, reveals no change from the previous month's figures.The urban job market in Colombia experienced a period of stagnation, with the unemployment rate in April 2024 standing at the same 10.3%. As the nation navigates through its economic challenges, experts are closely monitoring the labor market for any signs of movement, whether positive or negative.The latest update indicates that for now, the employment situation in Colombia's urban centers remains unchanged, giving policymakers a steady figure to work with as they plan future labor and economic strategies.