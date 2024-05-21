Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) announced on Tuesday a new premium streaming bundle, Xfinity StreamSaver, which includes Apple TV+, Netflix, and Peacock, available to both new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers.Xfinity will provide access to thousands of hours of live sports through these streaming apps. The StreamSaver service will be available to Xfinity customers nationwide starting next week.Existing and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can subscribe to Xfinity StreamSaver for a flat rate of $15 per month, with the benefit of no annual contracts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com