Comcast CEO Brian Roberts unveiled on Tuesday the introduction of StreamSaver, a bundled streaming service that provides access to Apple TV+, Peacock, and Netflix.The service is set to launch later this month, though no specific release date has been provided.During a conference hosted by investment research firm MoffettNathanson, Roberts did not disclose the exact pricing for StreamSaver. However, he assured the audience that it would be “vastly reduced” compared to other streaming services.Roberts highlighted Comcast’s extensive experience in bundling video services over the past six decades, expressing confidence that StreamSaver will be an enticing option for consumers.”We’ve been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years,” Roberts stated at the event. “This is the latest iteration of that, and I believe it will be a highly appealing package.”Last year, Apple TV+ increased its monthly fee to $9.99 from $6.99. Peacock, which has accrued 34 million paid subscribers since its launch in July 2020, is priced at $5.99 per month. Netflix, boasting over 260 million global subscribers, offers monthly plans ranging from $6.99 to $22.99.In May, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced their own bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com