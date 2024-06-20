Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has provided an update regarding its planned divestiture of two hospitals in North Carolina. The company is currently evaluating the operations at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital following the termination of the transaction with Novant Health.For the time being, patient care and all healthcare services at these hospitals will continue uninterrupted.On June 18, 2024, Novant Health communicated to Community Health Systems its decision not to proceed with the acquisition of the two North Carolina hospitals. This decision pertains to the Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 28, 2023, involving Novant and certain subsidiaries of Community Health Systems, referred to as the “CHS Selling Entities.”Under the agreement, Novant was set to acquire the majority of assets and assume certain liabilities from the CHS Selling Entities related to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, a 123-bed hospital in Lake Norman, North Carolina; Davis Regional Psychiatric Hospital, a 144-bed behavioral health facility in Mooresville, North Carolina; and certain associated businesses.However, Novant has recently notified Community Health Systems of its intention to formally terminate the Purchase Agreement. This follows a recent ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.On June 18, 2024, the Court issued a temporary injunction preventing the sale to Novant Health, pending the resolution of an appeal by the Federal Trade Commission. This injunction halted the completion of the transaction until the Court of Appeals reaches a decision on whether to uphold or overturn a previous District Court ruling that had allowed the sale to proceed.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com