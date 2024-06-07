Compass Minerals (CMP) has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Cathey as the new chief financial officer. In this role, Cathey will oversee all aspects of financial management, including accounting, reporting, tax, internal audit, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. He initially joined the company in December 2023 as the chief accounting officer.”A key driver in our efforts to get back to the basics by creating value through our core Salt and Plant Nutrition businesses is rigorous balance sheet management,” stated Edward C. Dowling Jr., president and CEO. “Jeff is a proven leader who has built and improved financial organizations and systems throughout his career. His skillset aligns extremely well with where the company is today and, more importantly, where we want to go. I am confident his leadership as CFO will help further our efforts to manage costs, reduce debt, and enhance our overall financial performance.”Cathey succeeds Lorin Crenshaw, who had served as the company’s CFO since December 2021.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com