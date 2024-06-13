Complete Solaria, Inc. (CSLR), a leading solar energy company, announced on Thursday the appointment of Daniel Foley as their new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024.Foley will be based at the company’s office in Lehi, Utah, and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, TJ Rodgers.With over 25 years of experience in financial planning and analysis, investor relations, treasury, and corporate finance, Foley has a proven track record in both public and private sectors.As of the latest trading session, CLSR’s stock is priced at $1.67, marking a 13.17% increase on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com