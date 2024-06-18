CompuGroup Medical has announced its acquisition of AmbulApps, a company specializing in digital anamnesis tools. AmbulApps excels in organizing, digitizing, and structuring the collection of patient data. Their offerings include solutions for digital patient information, anamnesis during office visits, home assessments, creation of treatment plans, and documentation of medical procedures. CompuGroup Medical plans to integrate AmbulApps’ applications into its own suite of solutions.”AmbulApps’ expertise in digital anamnesis is a valuable addition and will be seamlessly incorporated into our existing solutions,” stated Ulrich Thome, Managing Director of Ambulatory Information Systems DACH at CompuGroup Medical.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com