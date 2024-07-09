CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has updated its full-year 2024 outlook, anticipating reduced revenues.The adjustment is attributed to a notable decline in non-recurring revenues, particularly affecting the AIS (Ambulatory Information Systems) and parts of the HIS (Hospital Information Systems) segments.In the AIS segment, there has been a slowdown in sales of additional modules and professional services associated with larger projects. Furthermore, the second phase of France’s government initiative, Segur, is now expected to commence in 2025 instead of 2024. For the HIS segment, the more gradual implementation of projects under the Hospital Future Act has resulted in a lower rate of organic revenue growth.During the second quarter, group revenues amounted to 277 million euros, reflecting a 9% decrease both reported and organic year-on-year, primarily due to one-time effects in the AIS segment recorded in the same period last year.Based on preliminary figures for the second-quarter revenues and the updated fiscal year forecast, the company has revised its 2024 revenue projections.Now, it anticipates organic revenue growth ranging between -2% and 0%, a significant revision from the previous forecast of 4% to 6%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com