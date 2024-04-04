On Thursday, Conagra Brands, Inc., a renowned food company, confirmed their forecast for financial results in the third quarter. They are maintaining their previous predictions for adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth for the entirety of 2024.The company’s fiscal projections for 2024 remain steady, with adjusted earnings expected to range from $2.60 to $2.65 per share, even with a decrease in organic net sales by 1 to 2 percent.According to a poll conducted by Thomson Reuters which included 16 analysts, there is anticipation for the company to report an earning of $2.60 per share, despite a 1.6 percent revenue decline, totaling to about $12.08 billion for the year. This forecasting does not typically take into consideration any exceptional items.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com