Select Medical Holdings Corp's fully-owned subsidiary, Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc., declared on Monday that it has discreetly lodged a preliminary registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This step is in relation to the anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares.At this stage, the number of shares to be issued and the price scope for the potential IPO is still indefinite.The IPO event is forecasted to proceed once the SEC concludes its scrutiny process, although it's contingent upon market and other various conditions.