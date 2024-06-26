Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has reported its second-quarter earnings, which have seen a decline from the same period last year, yet have managed to exceed Wall Street estimates.The company posted earnings of $66.8 million, translating to $0.98 per share, compared to $78.9 million, or $1.51 per share, in the second quarter of the previous year.Excluding special items, Concentrix Corporation’s adjusted earnings were $183.1 million, or $2.69 per share, for the quarter.Thomson Reuters data shows that analysts had anticipated average earnings of $2.62 per share, typically excluding special items.Revenues for the quarter increased by 47.8% to $2.38 billion, up from $1.61 billion in the same period last year.Key financial metrics for Concentrix Corporation’s second quarter (GAAP) are as follows:- Earnings: $66.8 million, compared to $78.9 million in the previous year.- Earnings per share (EPS): $0.98, down from $1.51 last year.- Revenue: $2.38 billion, up from $1.61 billion last year.Guidance:- Expected EPS for the upcoming quarter: $2.76 to $3.04- Projected revenue for the next quarter: $2.350 to $2.400 billionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com