Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ, CBR.AX, STZ-B) saw its shares rise by more than 3 percent following a positive report on the company's first-quarter performance, coupled with an increased earnings outlook for the full year.In pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange, STZ shares climbed by 3.31 percent to $267.50.The company posted a net profit of $877 million, equating to $4.78 per share for the first quarter. This marks a substantial increase from $135.9 million, or $0.74 per share, in the same period last year.On an adjusted basis, earnings stood at $654.5 million or $3.57 per share, compared to $558.8 million or $3.04 per share from the previous year. Analysts had projected an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46.Revenue rose to $2.66 billion from the previous year's $2.51 billion.Looking forward to the full fiscal year 2025, Constellation Brands now anticipates net earnings per share to range between $14.63 and $14.93, an upgrade from the previously forecasted $13.40 to $13.70.