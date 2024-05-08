According to the latest Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI data, consumer confidence in Canada saw a minor decline in May. The current indicator came in at 47.25, down from 48.02 in April 2024. The data was updated on 08 May 2024, revealing a month-over-month comparison.The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI provides valuable insights into consumer sentiment and economic outlook in Canada. While the decrease in consumer confidence may signal some caution among the population, economic analysts will be closely monitoring future trends to gauge the overall health of the Canadian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com