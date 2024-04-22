In Denmark, consumer confidence took another hit in April 2024, with the indicator dropping to -8.6 from -7.6 in March of the same year. The decrease in consumer confidence suggests that Danish consumers are feeling less optimistic about their economic prospects and may indicate a decrease in consumer spending in the future. The data was updated on 22 April 2024, highlighting the recent nature of this decline. This news comes amidst global economic uncertainties and rising inflation rates, which could be contributing to the decrease in consumer confidence in Denmark. Analysts will be closely watching future consumer behavior to gauge the potential impact on the Danish economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com