The latest data from Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) reveals a downturn in consumer confidence in India, as the index dropped to 66.96 in April 2024 from 72.17 in March 2024. This Month-over-Month comparison indicates a decrease in consumer sentiment within the country.The data was updated on 12 April 2024, showing that Indian consumers are less optimistic about their economic outlook compared to the previous month. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI serves as a crucial indicator of consumer sentiment and economic health, highlighting the current trends and expectations among Indian consumers.The decline in the PCSI for April 2024 suggests potential challenges in the Indian economy, reflecting uncertainties or factors impacting consumer behavior in the country. Analysts and policymakers will likely closely monitor these trends to assess the overall economic landscape in India.