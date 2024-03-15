According to the latest data from Thomson Reuters IPSOS Personal Care Sentiment Index (PCSI), consumer confidence in India experienced a significant boost in March 2024. The index, which measures consumer sentiment regarding personal finances, the economy, employment, and investment, rose from 69.38 in February 2024 to 72.17 in March 2024.This Month-over-Month comparison reflects a positive shift in consumer sentiment, indicating growing optimism among Indian consumers. The data, updated on 15 March 2024, suggests an increasing confidence in the economic outlook and personal financial situations among residents of India.The rise in the Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI for India is a promising sign for the country’s economic recovery and suggests a potential uptick in consumer spending and investment in the coming months. As consumer confidence continues to strengthen, it may contribute to overall economic growth and stability in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com