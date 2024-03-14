According to the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI), consumer confidence in Poland dipped slightly in March 2024. The index decreased from 51.06 in February to 50.83 in March. The data was updated on 14th March 2024. The month-over-month comparison reveals a slight decline in consumer sentiment, signaling a cautious approach from the public in the face of economic uncertainties. The PCSI serves as a crucial indicator of consumer perceptions of the economy, reflecting their confidence in making significant purchases and investments. While the decrease is marginal, it highlights the importance of closely monitoring consumer sentiment as a barometer of economic stability and future spending trends in Poland.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com