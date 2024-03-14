According to data released by Thomson Reuters IPSOS, the Personal Consumption Sentiment Index (PCSI) for Spain showed a positive trend in March 2024. The index surged to 47.15, up from 44.15 in February 2024. This represents a Month-over-Month increase and indicates an improvement in consumer confidence within the country.The latest figures, updated on 14 March 2024, reveal a notable shift in consumer sentiment, reflecting potential optimism in the Spanish economy. The PCSI is a key metric that measures the confidence levels of consumers, which can have significant implications for spending patterns and overall economic growth. The rise in the index suggests that consumers in Spain may be feeling more optimistic about their financial situation and the state of the economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com