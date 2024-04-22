In April 2024, consumer confidence in Turkey saw a notable uptick, reaching a level of 80.5 compared to the previous indicator of 79.4 in March 2024. This positive shift indicates a growing sentiment among consumers in the country. The data was updated on April 22, 2024, highlighting the recent improvement in consumer outlook. The increase in consumer confidence can have significant implications for the country’s economic growth as higher confidence levels often translate into increased consumer spending and investment, driving economic activity. With this upward trend in consumer sentiment, Turkey may see a boost in its economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com