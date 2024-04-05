According to the latest data released on April 5, 2024, consumer credit in the United States experienced a substantial decrease in February 2024. The indicator dropped from 17.68 billion in January 2024 to 14.12 billion in February 2024, marking a significant shift in consumer borrowing habits within a month.This decline in consumer credit suggests that individuals in the United States may be more cautious with their spending, potentially influenced by factors such as economic uncertainty or fluctuating interest rates. Analysts will be closely monitoring future consumer credit data to gauge the ongoing financial health of American households and its impact on the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com