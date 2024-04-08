The latest data from the New York Federal Reserve shows that consumer inflation expectations in the United States have remained stable at 3%. This figure reflects the anticipation of price increases over the next year, as reported by the surveyed consumers. The previous indicator also stood at 3%, suggesting a continued belief among consumers that inflation will maintain its current pace.With concerns about rising prices and the potential impact on purchasing power, these steady inflation expectations provide insight into how consumers perceive the economic environment. The data, last updated on April 8, 2024, indicates that despite ongoing economic changes, consumers are holding firm in their projections for inflation. This information can be crucial for policymakers and businesses to understand sentiment and plan accordingly in the current economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com