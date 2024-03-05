Consumer prices in Tokyo, Japan, saw a 0.7% increase in February 2024, excluding food and energy prices. The data provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications revealed that the previous indicator for January 2024 had shown a decrease of 0.4%. This positive change indicates a steady inflation rate for the region. The month-over-month comparison indicates a significant turnaround from the previous month’s performance. The information was last updated on 4th March 2024, showing signs of economic resilience in the region despite global economic uncertainties. The rise in consumer prices in Tokyo offers insights into the ongoing economic landscape and the potential impacts on the broader Japanese economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com