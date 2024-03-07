On Thursday, German car parts manufacturer Continental AG announced a significant increase in its fiscal 2023 net income allotted to shareholders, leaping from 66.6 million euros last year to 1.16 billion euros. The earnings per share similarly displayed an upward trend, rising from 0.33 euros in the previous year to 5.78 euros.The adjusted operating result, or adjusted EBIT, found a growth of 31.6% from last year, reaching a figure of 2.52 billion euros, which corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.1%. This is an appreciable performance considering the last year’s EBIT margin of 4.9%. All three sectors of the group contributed to the uplifted adjusted EBIT margin.Consolidated sales for Continental also ascended, achieving a total of 41.42 billion euros, which marked a 5.1% growth compared to last year’s 39.41 billion euros. The adjusted sales also saw a 5% increase ending up at 41.30 billion euros.In addition to this, the Continental Executive Board plans to propose an enhancement in the dividend from last year – a raise of 0.70 euros elevating the dividend to 2.20 euros per share.As for the fiscal forecasts of 2024, Continental foresees its consolidated sales to lie between 41.0 billion euros to 44.0 billion euros, with an adjusted EBIT margin of roughly 6.0 to 7.0 percent. The Automotive group sector, in particular, is projected to generate sales from 20.0 billion euros to approximately 22.0 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT margin of about 3.0 to 4.0 percent.In the current fiscal year, the tech firm is focusing on boosting sales and earnings, particularly within the Automotive group sector, due to cost-cutting measures, pricing adjustments, and efficiency enhancements implemented in the previous year. The firm is also aiming for growth beyond market expectations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com