Continental AG, a manufacturing corporation, declared on Monday that their Chief Financial Officer, Katja Vila, has no plans to renew her contract as she is gearing towards exploring other opportunities. The company confirms that Vila will maintain her position until a replacement is appointed. Presently, Continental's shares have fallen by 3.18 percent, making them worth $7.37 on the Other OTC.