Continental and Rheinmetall have formalized an agreement to address Rheinmetall's increasing demand for personnel by employing Continental workers impacted by recent organizational changes. This collaboration marks the third such partnership for Continental, following agreements with Stiebel Eltron and Siemens Mobility.Ariane Reinhart, who serves on the Executive Board overseeing Human Relations and Sustainability, explained, "The significant changes across various industries require collaborative efforts. Rheinmetall is the third partner in our 'from work to work' initiative, aimed at offering new employment opportunities to our staff affected by these transformations."Rheinmetall has projected a sales growth of up to 40 percent for the current financial year, which inherently demands significant long-term workforce expansion.