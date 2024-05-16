Copart, Inc. (CPRT) reported an increase in its third-quarter profit, aligning with Wall Street expectations.The company posted a net income of $382.29 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $350.43 million, or $0.36 per share, in the same quarter last year.Analysts, as surveyed by Thomson Reuters, had projected earnings of $0.39 per share, typically excluding special items.Revenue for the quarter rose by 10.8%, reaching $1.13 billion from $1.02 billion in the previous year.Key Financial Metrics (GAAP):- Third-quarter earnings: $382.29 million, up from $350.43 million last year.- Earnings per share (EPS): $0.39, up from $0.36 last year.- Quarterly revenue: $1.13 billion, up from $1.02 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com