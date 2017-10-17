COPEL: Company And Shell Sign Agreement To Build Gas Pipelines

The Brazilian power generation company Copel, the Paran? state government and the British-Dutch Shell signed a protocol of intent to create a plan to expand the natural gas supply in the state, which provides for the construction of an infrastructure for pipelines.

The plan foresees the construction of 300 kilometers of new gas pipelines in Paran? state, and three new thermoelectric plants, being UTE Litoral, UEGA 2 and UTE Sul. These new plants will have a 1500 megawatts (MW) capacity, enough to supply 1.1 million households.

From now on, Copel and Shell will discuss the terms of the partnership agreement, in which Compagas will also take part.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com