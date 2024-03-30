According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in copper in the United States have decreased. The previous indicator had reached 31.9K but has now dropped to 23.1K. The data was last updated on March 29, 2024.The decline in speculative net positions indicates that investors in the US are less optimistic about copper’s future price movements. This change in sentiment may influence trading activity and potentially impact the copper market. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring any developments in the copper market following this update from the CFTC.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com