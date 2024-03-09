The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that speculative net positions for copper in the United States have remained unchanged at -1.6K. This figure indicates that market participants’ overall sentiment towards copper futures has not shifted significantly.The data, last updated on March 8, 2024, suggests that traders are maintaining a relatively balanced stance on copper, with no major shifts in sentiment since the previous update.Speculative net positions provide insights into market sentiment and can influence future price movements. Traders often use this data to gauge the overall market outlook and adjust their trading strategies accordingly. As copper continues to play a crucial role in various industries, including construction and manufacturing, market participants will be closely monitoring any developments in speculative positions for potential implications on price movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com