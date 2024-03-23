The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) indicates a significant increase in speculative net positions for copper in the United States. The most recent report shows that the net positions have reached 31.9K, marking a substantial rise from the previous figure of 5.4K. This surge suggests growing investor interest and confidence in the copper market, reflecting the ongoing volatility and supply chain concerns affecting the industrial metal.Market analysts will closely monitor how these speculative positions unfold in the coming weeks, as they could impact copper prices and supply dynamics. With the CFTC data last updated on 22 March 2024, investors and traders will be keen to see how this development translates into market movements and further influences the global economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com